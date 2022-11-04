Privacy Rules Should Be Up To Congress, GOP Sens. Tell FTC

By Allison Grande (November 4, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Three Senate Republicans are pressing the Federal Trade Commission to back off its ambitious efforts to craft sweeping data privacy and security rules, arguing that Congress is the "only appropriate venue" to set a consistent national standard that protects consumers and doesn't stifle innovation. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS