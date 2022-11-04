Rochester Diocese Strikes $55M Ch. 11 Deal With Claimants

By Vince Sullivan (November 4, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Diocese of Rochester filed a proposed settlement in New York federal bankruptcy court supported by sexual abuse claimants that would provide for a $55 million trust funded by the debtor along with the assignment of insurance rights for the benefit of claimants....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS