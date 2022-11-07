Scraping Suit Hinges On When LinkedIn Discovered Violations

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (November 7, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- An upcoming trial to address breach of contract claims LinkedIn is pursuing against defunct recruiting startup hiQ will hinge on whether the professional social media platform waived its right to pursue claims by ignoring public statements hiQ made indicating it was violating LinkedIn rules by scraping personal data from users' profiles....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS