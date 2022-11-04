NC Justices Restore Ex-DA's Conviction Over No-Show Hiring

By Hayley Fowler (November 4, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- North Carolina's highest court handed state prosecutors a win Friday and reinstated a conviction against a former district attorney accused of hiring the wife of another DA for a no-show job, finding there was "more than a scintilla of evidence" that he lied to state investigators about the work she was supposedly doing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS