Justices To Consider Foreign Reach Of Lanham Act

By Jimmy Hoover (November 4, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to review the extent to which trademark owners can use the Lanham Act to police foreign sales, taking up a $113 million case over radio control systems for construction equipment that could determine the geographic scope of the law. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS