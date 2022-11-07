PayPal Slams Investors' Latest Suit Over Federal Probes

By Sarah Jarvis (November 7, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- PayPal has urged a California federal court to toss the latest version of a securities class action accusing the financial company and its executives of misleading investors about federal investigations into some of its credit and debit products, arguing the investors have rehashed previously rejected arguments....

