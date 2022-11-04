DePaul Defeats Biometric Privacy Lawsuit Over Online Proctor

By Lauraann Wood (November 4, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois student can't pursue claims over DePaul University's use of remote test-proctoring software because the university is a financial institution that is exempt from the state's landmark biometric privacy law, a federal judge said Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS