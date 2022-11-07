Insurer Says Gentlemen's Club Not Covered In BIPA Suit

By Ganesh Setty (November 7, 2022, 3:22 PM EST) -- Badger Mutual Insurance Co. told an Illinois federal court that it should have no duty to cover a Chicago-area gentlemen's club facing claims that it violated the state's biometric information privacy law, pointing to exclusions concerning data breach liability and information distribution....

