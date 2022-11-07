Monsanto Asks Full 11th Circ. To Review Roundup Ruling

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 7, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- Monsanto urged the full Eleventh Circuit to review a panel's second finding that federal law doesn't preempt a Georgia doctor's claim that the company failed to warn people about the alleged cancer risks of its Roundup weedkiller, saying it undermines the legal power of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's safety decisions....

