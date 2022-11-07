Walgreens Primary Practice Buys Summit Health In $8.9B Deal

By Elaine Briseño (November 7, 2022, 10:39 AM EST) -- Walgreens-owned VillageMD, guided by Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP, will acquire primary, specialty and urgent care provider Summit Health-City MD, guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, in a deal valued at $8.9 billion, the companies announced Monday, representing the latest in a string of recent transformative transactions in the health care industry....

