Top Groups Lobbying The FCC

By Christopher Cole (November 8, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- Lobbying before the Federal Communications Commission dipped slightly in October, while the agency fielded numerous issues including support for rural high-speed internet, video relay services for the disabled and the latest scraps over broadcaster Tegna's $8.6 billion go-private deal....

