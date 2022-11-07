What Retailers Should Know Ahead Of Calif. 'Pink Tax' Law

By Gregory Parks, Megan Suehiro and Holly Henrich (November 7, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- Starting Jan. 1, 2023, a new law in California will prohibit higher prices for products marketed to a particular gender. The law specifically takes aim at higher prices on products marketed for women, sometimes known as the "pink tax."...

