Ex-Spotify Worker's FMLA Suit Leaves 2nd Circ. Uncertain

By Rachel Scharf (November 7, 2022, 3:20 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel seemed torn Monday over whether to revive a former Spotify employee's claims that she was fired for taking medical leave, with the judges saying the complaint lacks heft while simultaneously noting that the music streaming giant's defense is "not a sympathetic" one....

