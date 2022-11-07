Celsius, Customers Spar On Crypto Account Custody

By Rick Archer (November 7, 2022, 3:12 PM EST) -- Celsius Network is asking a New York bankruptcy judge to allow it to maintain custody over certain of its customers accounts to offset potential claims, while the account holders argued their assets should be returned to them until Celsius proves those claims....

