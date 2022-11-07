NYC Housing Authority Can't Dodge Worker's COVID Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 7, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- The New York City Housing Authority can't dodge a worker's suit alleging that it unlawfully denied his leave request during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and wrongfully terminated him, a New York federal judge ruled, saying the worker sufficiently backed up his claim that NYCHA was his primary employer....

