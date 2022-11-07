11th Circ. Revives PGA Coach's Kidney Disease Suit

By Mike Curley (November 7, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday revived a suit from PGA coach Mark Blackburn alleging that Shire US Inc. failed to include sufficient warnings for its anti-inflammatory drug Lialda, leading to his kidney disease, saying that his claims are not preempted by federal law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS