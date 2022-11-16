Illinois Voters OK Historic Collective Bargaining Amendment

By Celeste Bott (November 16, 2022, 1:50 PM EST) -- Illinois will become the first state to constitutionally bar "right-to-work" laws after voters approved a ballot measure cementing workers' rights to unionize and bargain collectively, handing a victory to unions arguing that those rights needed stronger protection in a constantly changing political landscape....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS