Software Developer Fights For Debts In $313M Resale Suit

By Alex Baldwin (November 14, 2022, 3:15 PM GMT) -- A software developer is pushing back at claims that it owes its Hong Kong reseller $313 million for failing to tailor the auto dealership products to local legal requirements, alleging instead that the reseller breached their contract by failing to pay outstanding debts....

