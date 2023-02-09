Fla. Railway Co. Implores Del. Court To Preserve Damage Case

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 9, 2023, 5:14 PM EST) -- A Florida railroad operator that failed to stop the sale of two short-line railways to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners last year urged Delaware's Court of Chancery Thursday to preserve its lawsuit against the railroad company and its sellers, saying it deserved to litigate damages for the alleged "corrupt sale process."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS