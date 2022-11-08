CSX Urges 4th Circ. Not To Derail FMLA Suit Win

By Patrick Hoff (November 8, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- CSX Transportation told the Fourth Circuit it shouldn't give nearly 60 ex-employees a second chance at a suit alleging they were terminated in violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act, saying it genuinely believed the workers had submitted fraudulent doctors' notes....

