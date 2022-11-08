Cannabis Company Wants Arbitration In Fraud Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 8, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles company that allegedly targeted low-income residents with promises of high returns on a new cannabis business in an attempt to grift them out of their social equity licenses is asking a California state court to compel arbitration on the claims against it....

