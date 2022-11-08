Ex-UAW Exec Can't Get GM Probe Docs In NJ Bribery Case

By Bill Wichert (November 8, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has shot down former United Auto Workers Vice President Joseph Ashton's attempt to obtain documents related to General Motors LLC investigations into allegations that he accepted bribes from Fiat Chrysler in exchange for confidential GM information, concluding that the material is shielded under the work-product doctrine....

