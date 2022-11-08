Insurer Says Agency Caused Camp's Pandemic Refund Suit

By Josh Liberatore (November 8, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- Arch Insurance Co. and an insurance agency blamed each other for starting a summer camp's lawsuit against them in Texas federal court, with the carrier accusing the agency of misrepresenting the type of coverage the camp could get to protect against COVID-19 cancellations....

