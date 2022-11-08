7th Circ. Says Deportation Order Wrongly Applied New Rule

By Dave Simpson (November 8, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals was wrong to retroactively apply a new rule in an order backing a woman's deportation to Mexico after she pled guilty to locking her 6-year-old son in a closet for six hours, the Seventh Circuit ruled Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS