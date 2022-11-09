9th Circ. Won't Revive 'Museum of Illusions' TM Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (November 9, 2022, 3:48 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has backed a lower court decision axing a trademark owner's infringement suit against the creator of a three-dimensional optical illusion museum, agreeing that exclusive rights to the phrase "Museum of Illusions" had been disclaimed when the design mark at issue was registered....

