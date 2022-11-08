NJ Hospital Must Face Med Mal Suit As Other Hospital Exits

By Bill Wichert (November 8, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- An affidavit from a former patient's expert supports her medical malpractice claims against Riverview Medical Center but not against Bayshore Medical Center in connection with her hysterectomy and emergency room treatment at the respective facilities, a New Jersey federal judge said Tuesday in keeping Riverview in the case and removing Bayshore....

