Former Exec, Partners Of Vape Co. Drop Wrongful Firing Suit

By Collin Krabbe (November 10, 2022, 12:57 PM EST) -- A former executive of a California cannabis vape cartridge seller says he has agreed to drop his federal suit accusing his ex-partners of wrongly firing him after cooking up a scheme to rid him from the business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS