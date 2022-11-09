Investment Manager Gets Former Exec's Dismissal Suit Axed

By Silvia Martelli (November 9, 2022, 4:34 PM GMT) -- An employment tribunal has nixed an unfair dismissal claim brought by the former managing director of a London investment management firm, finding that her depression and anxiety are not a reasonable excuse for filing the claim almost 50 days late....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS