Farm Denied Full Atty Fee Request After Winning Wage Trial

By Caleb Drickey (November 9, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge declined to compel a farmworker to pay his employer's legal bills after he lost his discrimination and retaliation suit at trial, finding that such an order might dissuade other workers from pursuing their rights....

