Insurers Sue NJ Hotels Over COVID-19 Coverage

By Riley Murdock (November 10, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- A Swiss Re unit and several Lloyd's of London syndicates told a New Jersey state court they do not owe COVID-19 business interruption coverage to the owner of several Cape May hotels, arguing the company's claims fall under policy exclusions for viruses and "indirect or consequential" losses....

