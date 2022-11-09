Fed. Panel Can't Bind State Nat'l Guards, Ohio Tells Justices

By Braden Campbell (November 9, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- The state of Ohio filed its opening brief Wednesday in a U.S. Supreme Court case asking whether the panel that oversees federal labor relations may regulate state militias, arguing that the Ohio National Guard does not fit any of several "agency" archetypes the feds may command....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS