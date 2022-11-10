Ohio City To Spend $250M On Pollution Measures Under Deal

By Bill Wichert (November 10, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- The city of Elyria, Ohio, has promised to spend nearly $250 million on various capital projects aimed at resolving allegations that it has improperly discharged untreated sewage into the Black River, which flows into Lake Erie, federal authorities said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS