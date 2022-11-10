Ex-BP Trader Loses Whistleblowing Claim Over Africa Deals

By Ashish Sareen (November 10, 2022, 7:39 PM GMT) -- An employment tribunal ruled that a former oil trader at BP PLC was fairly dismissed after he raised concerns about the multinational giant using local agents in Nigeria to secure contracts with the country's state-owned oil company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS