Pizza Shop Ex-Owner, Facing Payroll Tax Charge, Reaches Plea Deal

By Anna Scott Farrell (November 10, 2022, 12:27 PM EST) -- The former owner of a Georgia pizza restaurant reached a plea deal with the U.S. government after federal prosecutors charged her with failing to pay $400,000 in employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service....

