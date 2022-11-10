Ex-NJ Town Administrator Can't Force Higher Severance Pay

By Bill Wichert (November 10, 2022, 3:24 PM EST) -- A New Jersey statute limited an ex-municipal administrator's severance pay to three months' salary and barred the more lucrative exit package approved by a former town mayor that equaled one month's salary for each of his roughly eight years on the job, a state appeals court said Thursday in a published opinion....

