Riot Games' IP Suit Against ByteDance Unit Tossed Again

By Craig Clough (November 10, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge again tossed a copyright lawsuit by Riot Games against a subsidiary of TikTok's parent ByteDance Inc. over the video game League of Legends, saying it represents a "second bite of the apple" because the claims still belong in China, just as the court held in 2017....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS