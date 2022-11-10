Gas Cos. Can't Use Winter Storm Uri As An Excuse, Suits Say

By Lauren Castle (November 10, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- Two companies can't use the effects of winter storm Uri as an excuse to escape liability for failing to deliver natural gas in a situation that led an energy company to lose $9.5 million, Constellation Energy Generation LLC claimed in a Texas state court suit....

