$6.5M Wells Fargo Wage Deal Undercuts Other Suit, Bid Says

By Caleb Drickey (November 10, 2022, 9:23 PM EST) -- A former Wells Fargo employee accusing the bank of failing to reimburse work expenses or provide adequate meal and rest breaks to workers asked a California federal court for permission to intervene in a parallel class action and attempt to block a proposed $6.5 million settlement....

