SEC Sues, Settles With Infinity Q Over Securities Fraud Claims

By Katryna Perera (November 10, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settled with Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Thursday over claims it fraudulently traded securities for four years as part of a massive overvaluation scheme orchestrated by its former founder, wrapping up the case the same day it filed its complaint against the mutual fund in New York federal court....

