Jay-Z Gets Expedited Trial In Bacardi Fight Over Cognac Biz

By Craig Clough (November 10, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday ordered an expedited trial in rapper Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter's fight with Bacardi Ltd. over access to records of their cognac joint venture D'Ussé, aiming for trial in late January or early February because books and record actions are "routinely expedited."...

