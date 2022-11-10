2nd Circ. Axes Ex-Spotify Worker's FMLA Reprisal Suit

By Grace Elletson (November 10, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled Thursday that a lower court didn't overstep when it said a severance agreement barred a Family and Medical Leave Act suit against Spotify USA, unpersuaded by the ex-worker's argument that she couldn't understand the pact because of a head injury....

