German Labor Court Takes Surprising Stance On Disclosure

By Hannah Disselbeck and Marco Hermann (November 29, 2022, 6:01 PM GMT) -- A May 20 ruling by the Baden-Württemberg Regional Labor Court has clarified that employers must inform their works council of the number and identity of any severely disabled persons or persons of equivalent legal status employed in the company.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS