Feds Back Ex-McDonald's Workers' No-Poach Row In 7th Circ.

By Joyce Hanson (November 14, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- The federal government and labor and public interest groups have filed briefs backing two ex-McDonald's workers who asked the Seventh Circuit to take up their suit claiming the fast-food giant violated antitrust rules with its past no-poach provisions in franchise agreements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS