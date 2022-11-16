What New Data On FCA Enforcement Tells Us

By Ralph Mayrell, Jennifer Windom and Lee Turner Friedman (November 16, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- Lawyers and analysts have spilled much ink assessing how enforcement and litigation of False Claims Act cases may have changed in the transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration. But what actually happened on the ground?...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS