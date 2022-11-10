Minority Owners May Still Seek To Dissolve Colo. Cheese Co.

By Daniel Ducassi (November 10, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- Minority shareholders in a multibillion-dollar, family-owned cheese company told a Colorado state judge on Thursday that they may still pursue dissolution of the company in their fight against relatives who own a majority stake, despite the judge ruling out the idea of dissolving the company in a summary judgment ruling two days earlier....

