Cisco Slams Software Co.'s New IP Trial Bid As 'Sandbagging'

By Adam Lidgett (November 14, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- Cisco has asked a Massachusetts federal court to reject software company Genera's efforts to get another trial after a jury cleared Cisco of patent infringement in August, saying it is too late now to complain about Cisco's closing arguments....

