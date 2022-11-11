AA Boss Sues Lawyers Over Lost 'Fracas In A Bar' Lawsuit

By Ronan Barnard (November 11, 2022, 5:25 PM GMT) -- A former motoring organization executive who was fired over a "fracas in a bar" accused his former solicitors at the start of a trial on Friday of negligently failing him when he sued his former employer, causing him to lose hundreds of thousands in legal fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS