Law Society Says SRA Fining Safeguards Are Insufficient

By Ashish Sareen (November 14, 2022, 9:54 PM GMT) -- The Law Society said Monday that the body regulating solicitors needs to more clearly separate the roles of investigators and adjudicators in misconduct probes, warning that proposed safeguards to its enforcement processes do not go far enough in ensuring transparency and accountability....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS