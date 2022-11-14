Sullivan & Cromwell Guides United Rentals In $2B Deal

By Brent Godwin (November 14, 2022, 1:47 PM EST) -- A team of attorneys from Sullivan & Cromwell LLP advised United Rentals Inc. in a deal to acquire Ahern Rentals Inc. for approximately $2 billion in cash, which will expand the company's fleet by 60,000 rentals available to customers, United Rentals announced Monday....

