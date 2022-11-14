Chancery Makes Arbitration Award Public In Trash Tech Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (November 14, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- The founder of a multistate trash compacting franchise who sued a competitor for misappropriating trade secrets and other counts in 2020 acknowledged in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday that an arbitrator had ordered the franchisor to pay nearly $3 million for misrepresenting revenue and expense prospects to potential franchisees....

